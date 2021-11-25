A Friendly Wager on “The Game”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”

If the Buckeye’s lose, Governor DeWine will send an assortment of Ohio made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and Buckeye Candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

Governor Whitmer has wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweet and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 117th meeting of “The Game” at noon on Saturday.

Ohio State has won the last eight games in the series.