Updated on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 at 6:48 PM EST

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then rain showers likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 47°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 28°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 39°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over North Carolina with a maximum central pressure of 1028 mb. This area of high pressure has a ridge which extends up towards Montreal, QB. Meanwhile, a cold front is working it’s way across the Upper Midwest, with an area of low pressure – L6A – positioned over Wausau, WI with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.

Clouds will likely continue to increase as we head through the evening hours and this will likely result in cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours. Increasing moisture will likely continue in our region, and a stray rain shower will be possible during the overnight hours, and then isolated rain showers will be possible towards sunrise. Otherwise, a light southerly wind will likely be around and this will likely keep our temperatures fairly mixed with overnight lows down to around 34° – 38°.

Isolated rain showers during the early morning hours on Friday will then give way to rain showers during the late morning and into the afternoon hours. Otherwise; cloudy skies will be around. The combination of the rain and the clouds will likely generally offset the southwesterly wind and thus I am expecting that high temperatures may be only be up to around 45° – 49°.

The cold front will likely push through the during the early evening hours on Thursday, afterwards the bulk of the precipitation will likely exit our region. However, the upper level trough associated with L6A will still be moving through our region, and thus isolated rain showers and snow showers will be possible during the late evening hours, and then isolated snow showers and flurries will be possible during the overnight. At this time, I am not expecting any snowfall accumulations in our region from the snow showers on Thursday Night.

Isolated snow showers may still be on-going during the morning hours on Friday. Afterwards, I am expecting that a few lingering flurries may be around until an area of high pressure tries to move into the region and quiet things down a bit for Friday Night and into the day on Saturday. However, a quick moving system – L7A – may try to push through our region on Saturday Night and Sunday. In doing so, it will try to bring some snow showers into the region during the overnight hours on Saturday Night, and then the possibility for rain showers and snow showers will exist in our region as the center of L7A makes it’s way through our region. At this time, it does not appear that much in the way of snowfall accumulation will be likely given the positioning of this system.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

