Vermont meets App State in Gulf Coast Showcase

Vermont (4-2) vs. App State (3-3)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and App State are set to collide in the Gulf Coast Showcase. App State earned a 57-45 win over Akron in its most recent game, while Vermont won 58-49 against Evansville in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Ryan Davis has connected on 20 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. App State has 25 assists on 65 field goals (38.5 percent) across its past three contests while Vermont has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: App State has made eight 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com