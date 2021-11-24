Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 24

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 38, Cumberland 31

Benton 47, Trenton Wesclin 24

Carlyle 58, Piasa Southwestern 21

Centralia 58, Marion 37

Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Champaign Centennial 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 41, St. Francis de Sales 14

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 43, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 35

Clemente 34, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 11

DeKalb 65, Rockford East 31

Deerfield 59, Yorkville 43

Dieterich 41, St. Elmo 28

Downers South 43, Kaneland 27

Dyett 41, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 37

Elmwood 51, Kewanee 22

Fairbury Prairie Central 56, LeRoy 27

Fieldcrest 57, Roanoke-Benson 35

Galena 39, East Dubuque 20

Gallatin County 44, Edwards County 39

Galva 45, Bureau Valley 25

Geneseo 57, Quincy 21

Grant Park 38, Manteno 29

Hamilton County 43, Herrin 37

Herscher 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 8

Heyworth 43, Illini Central 24

Hillsboro 43, Jacksonville 20

Hononegah 61, Crystal Lake South 40

Huntley 68, St. Viator 59

Illini Bluffs 45, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42

Jerseyville Jersey 49, Columbia 40

Johnsburg 59, Woodstock Marian 49

Kelly 43, Juarez 37

Lake Forest 41, Antioch 22

Lake Forest Academy 39, Elk Grove 24

Lake View 31, Holy Trinity 27

Leyden 45, Lakes Community 41

Lincoln Way Central 59, Joliet Central 34

Macomb 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 36

Massac County 56, Murphysboro/Elverado 37

Moline 61, Galesburg 36

Montini 59, Plainfield East 35

Morgan Park Academy 52, Illinois Lutheran 19

Morrison 60, Warren 28

Mount Vernon 56, Mascoutah 46

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Plainfield South 35

Nashville 55, Collinsville 41

Nazareth 66, Stagg 32

Normal Community 54, Bloomington 32

North Boone 34, Dakota 27

North Shore Country Day 48, Westlake 39

Okaw Valley 48, Arthur-Okaw Christian 26

Ottawa Marquette 53, Mendota 11

Palatine 62, Streamwood 16

Pecatonica 50, South Beloit 4

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Dunlap 34

Plano 51, Yorkville Christian 28

Putnam County 35, Somonauk 29

Rock Falls 47, Sandwich 16

Rock Island 55, East Moline United 53

Rock Island Alleman 38, Sterling 22

Rockridge 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 36

Round Lake 47, McHenry 44

Schaumburg 29, Downers North 24

Serena 47, Amboy 39

Skokie (Ida Crown) 44, Cristo Rey 11

South Elgin 51, Dundee-Crown 38

Springfield 37, Belleville East 26

St. Bede 46, Flanagan 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Paris 31

Stanford Olympia 53, Athens 31

Staunton 45, Litchfield 13

Triad 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28

Watseka (coop) 47, Milford 42

Waubonsie Valley 49, Crete-Monee 42

Westinghouse 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 18

Woodlawn 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 6

Brown County Tournament=

Pittsfield 38, Rushville-Industry 17

West Prairie 36, Liberty 34

Buffalo Grove Tournament=

Barrington 56, Grayslake Central 20

Hersey 65, Mother McAuley 60

Libertyville 56, Crystal Lake Central 25

Maine South 53, Buffalo Grove 44

Forreston Tournament=

Stillman Valley 48, Rochelle 30

Winnebago 65, Forreston 13

Glenbard East Tournament=

Glenbard West 51, Glenbard North 32

Harrisburg Tournament=

Eldorado 40, Anna-Jonesboro 38

West Frankfort 40, Carmi White County 33

Naperville Central Tournament=

Lake Zurich 49, Rockford Guilford 37

Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 39

Rockford Auburn 51, Bartlett 24

Oakwood Tournament=

Tuscola 56, Casey-Westfield 5

Robinson Tournament=

Marshall 65, Effingham St. Anthony 45

