Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 51, Catlin (Salt Fork) 24
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 38, Cumberland 31
Benton 47, Trenton Wesclin 24
Carlyle 58, Piasa Southwestern 21
Centralia 58, Marion 37
Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Champaign Centennial 34
Chicago (Christ the King) 41, St. Francis de Sales 14
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 43, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 35
Clemente 34, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 11
DeKalb 65, Rockford East 31
Deerfield 59, Yorkville 43
Dieterich 41, St. Elmo 28
Dyett 41, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 37
Elmwood 51, Kewanee 22
Fairbury Prairie Central 56, LeRoy 27
Fieldcrest 57, Roanoke-Benson 35
Galena 39, East Dubuque 20
Gallatin County 44, Edwards County 39
Galva 45, Bureau Valley 25
Geneseo 57, Quincy 21
Grant Park 38, Manteno 29
Hamilton County 43, Herrin 37
Herscher 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 8
Heyworth 43, Illini Central 24
Hillsboro 43, Jacksonville 20
Hononegah 61, Crystal Lake South 40
Huntley 68, St. Viator 59
Illini Bluffs 45, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 42
Johnsburg 59, Woodstock Marian 49
Lake Forest 41, Antioch 22
Lake Forest Academy 39, Elk Grove 24
Lake View 31, Holy Trinity 27
Leyden 45, Lakes Community 41
Lincoln Way Central 59, Joliet Central 34
Moline 61, Galesburg 36
Montini 59, Plainfield East 35
Morgan Park Academy 52, Illinois Lutheran 19
Morrison 60, Warren 28
Mount Vernon 56, Mascoutah 46
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Plainfield South 35
Nashville 55, Collinsville 41
Nazareth 66, Stagg 32
Normal Community 54, Bloomington 32
North Boone 34, Dakota 27
North Shore Country Day 48, Westlake 39
Okaw Valley 48, Arthur-Okaw Christian 26
Ottawa Marquette 53, Mendota 11
Palatine 62, Streamwood 16
Pecatonica 50, South Beloit 4
Peoria (H.S.) 53, Dunlap 34
Plano 51, Yorkville Christian 28
Rock Falls 47, Sandwich 16
Rock Island 55, East Moline United 53
Rock Island Alleman 38, Sterling 22
Rockridge 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 36
Round Lake 47, McHenry 44
Schaumburg 29, Downers North 24
Serena 47, Amboy 39
South Elgin 51, Dundee-Crown 38
Springfield 37, Belleville East 26
St. Bede 46, Flanagan 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Paris 31
Stanford Olympia 53, Athens 31
Staunton 45, Litchfield 13
Triad 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28
Watseka (coop) 47, Milford 42
Waubonsie Valley 49, Crete-Monee 42
Westinghouse 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 18
Woodlawn 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 6
Brown County Tournament=
Pittsfield 38, Rushville-Industry 17
West Prairie 36, Liberty 34
Buffalo Grove Tournament=
Barrington 56, Grayslake Central 20
Hersey 65, Mother McAuley 60
Maine South 53, Buffalo Grove 44
Forreston Tournament=
Stillman Valley 48, Rochelle 30
Winnebago 65, Forreston 13
Glenbard East Tournament=
Glenbard West 51, Glenbard North 32
Harrisburg Tournament=
Eldorado 40, Anna-Jonesboro 38
Naperville Central Tournament=
Lake Zurich 49, Rockford Guilford 37
Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 39
Oakwood Tournament=
Tuscola 56, Casey-Westfield 5
Robinson Tournament=
Marshall 65, Effingham St. Anthony 45
