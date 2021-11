Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Thursday, Nov. 25 NFL

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Top 25 Football

No. 8. Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 4 Kansas vs. North Texas at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. VCU, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. Iona at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn vs. Loyola of Chicago, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 UConn vs. Michigan St., at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, noon

No. 24 Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 5 NC State at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 7 Stanford at Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Fordham at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Cancun, Mexico, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Arizona vs. Vanderbilt at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 3:15 p.m.

No. 17 Florida St. vs. BYU at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., 7 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Purdue at McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Pittsburgh at Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S., Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

MLS Playoffs Western Conference

Colorado vs. Portland, 4:30 p.m.