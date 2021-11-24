Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian past VMI 59-54

Sports
Associated Press46

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 59-54 on Wednesday in the UNO Classic.

Trevon Reddish had 10 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (3-2). Owen McCormack added eight rebounds.

Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens scored 17 points apiece for the Keydets (2-3).

The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Presbyterian defeated VMI 73-72 on Nov. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Sports Betting Line

Associated Press

No. 22 UConn survives, beats No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in 2OT

Associated Press

Mballa scores 29 to lead Buffalo over Illinois St. 106-90

Associated Press