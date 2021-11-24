Ga. Tech squares off against Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (4-1) vs. Georgia Tech (4-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Georgia Southern in an early season matchup. Georgia Tech beat Charleston Southern by 15 points at home on Monday, while Georgia Southern came up short in a 70-52 game at Wofford on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Georgia Tech’s Jordan Usher has averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while Michael Devoe has put up 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists. For the Eagles, Andrei Savrasov has averaged 13 points and six rebounds while Elijah McCadden has put up 9.3 points and four rebounds.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Usher has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 62.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Yellow Jackets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia Tech has 55 assists on 97 field goals (56.7 percent) over its previous three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 42 of 93 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Georgia Southern has held opposing teams to 59.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com