Florida hosts Philadelphia after Vatrano’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (13-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -178, Flyers +149; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Florida after Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 victory against the Wild.

The Panthers are 10-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida averages 10.7 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.9 goals and 6.7 assists per game.

The Flyers are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Florida won 4-2. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with nine goals and has 17 points. Vatrano has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Florida.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 16 points, scoring seven goals and collecting nine assists. Derick Brassard has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.