Colony Square Mall Gives a Preview on What Guest Can Expect This Black Friday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- With so many deals , discounts, giveaways and more this upcoming Black Friday, the Colony Square Mall has got you covered.

The mall will be kicking off Black Friday with a $1,500 shopping spree gift card giveaway. The guest can enter their names at the snowman station located near Bath and Body Works. This will go on all day from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day and more. Jessica Bailer, General Manager at Colony Square Mall, gives more detail on what the guest should expect.

“We have Silver and Belle, the Elves, we have the Magic Mirror Keepsake photo station, we also have special appearances by Rudolph and Bumble and Once Upon a Christmas will be here at 6 o’clock in the evening to finish up the day with a live performance,” Bailer stated. “Another attraction we’re very excited to welcome is a Dream Come True Mobile Princess Spa. She is going to be offering a fun event for children featuring Elsa. It’s a glow karaoke party with Elsa.”

Bailer said they will also be having a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar shop throughout the mall with nearly 60 vendors all weekend and wants to remind the community that Cinemark is now open 7 days a week showing new movies.

Black Friday can get really hectic with everyone wanting to find the perfect deals, however, Bailer provides tips on how the community can stay safe while shopping.

“I would say definitely have your shopping list handy with everybody you’re shopping for with their sizes and requested items. Be sure to allow time for yourself and don’t be in a hurry. This is a fun and festive day so make sure you have time to enjoy the festivities and to stroll around and look at everything. Wear comfortable clothing and comfortable shoes and make sure to take a break, and get something to eat,” Bailer said.

The winner for the shopping spree will be announce Monday morning. For more information on what the Colony Square Mall will be having, please visit the website at colonysquaremall.com under events.