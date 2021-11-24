Updated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Not as Cold. High 49°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Chilly. Low 36°

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy. Rain Showers Likely. Chilly. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

After some sunshine this morning, clouds will be on the increase across SE Ohio late this morning into the afternoon. Despite the increasing clouds, our temperatures will be much warmer, with highs around 50 early this afternoon, as a warmer air mass moves in from the south and west.

Clouds will continue to stick around during the overnight, as a cold front begins to approach from the west. Scattered showers will begin to arrive, especially after midnight across the region. Temperatures will bottom out into the mid to upper 30s, so we will be much warmer then the pervious overnights.

More rain will be likely as we head into Thanksgiving Day, with steady showers as our cold front slowly moves through the region. Temperatures will be topping off in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday.

Colder air will begin to move in behind the front as we head into the overnight Thursday into the day on Friday. This will bring the chance for scattered snow showers to SE Ohio as we wrap up the week. Highs will top off in the mid 30s on Friday.

The weekend will begin on a cloudy and chilly note, as highs will warm into the lower 40s. A slight chance for a rain drop and or snow flake will be possible. More rain and snow showers will be possible on Sunday, with highs falling into the upper 30s.

We will spotty shower chances as we end the month of November on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s as we new work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

