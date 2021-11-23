Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 78, Canfield S. Range 27

Anna 35, W. Liberty-Salem 30

Arcanum 66, Ansonia 22

Archbold 44, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Bay Village Bay 40, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, Kenton 47

Bellville Clear Fork 48, Mansfield Madison 21

Bishop Ready 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41

Bloom-Carroll 42, Canal Winchester 35

Bloomdale Elmwood 61, Arcadia 14

Botkins 38, Jackson Center 25

Bradford 38, Newton Local 23

Brooklyn 58, Sheffield Brookside 31

Bryan 62, Defiance Tinora 43

Canfield 45, Beloit W. Branch 23

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Christian 57

Chagrin Falls 53, Mantua Crestwood 44

Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, Hudson 47

Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Wellston 34

Cols. Grandview Hts. 52, Cols. KIPP 20

Columbiana 59, Heartland Christian 30

Cory-Rawson 45, Ada 32

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Parma 31

Defiance Ayersville 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 24

Delaware Hayes 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Delphos Jefferson 70, Paulding 60

Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rittman 11

Elmore Woodmore 67, Gibsonburg 28

Fairport Harbor Harding 56, Fuchs Mizrachi 16

Ft. Loramie 48, Russia 37

Gates Mills Hawken 64, Garfield Hts. 23

Genoa Area 53, Oak Harbor 33

Granville 59, New Concord John Glenn 38

Grove City 51, Dublin Scioto 31

Harrod Allen E. 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Hicksville 49, Continental 26

Houston 55, Sidney Fairlawn 49

Independence 66, Orange 37

Johnstown 66, Danville 55

Kalida 29, St. Marys Memorial 26

LaGrange Keystone 41, Milan Edison 35

Lancaster 42, Thomas Worthington 36

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Vincent Warren 48

Legacy Christian 44, Riverside Stebbins 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Lima Shawnee 52, Columbus Grove 42

Lorain Clearview 49, Elyria Open Door 10

Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Barnesville 35

Lyndhurst Brush 61, Cle. Hts. 27

Madison 56, Macedonia Nordonia 39

Massillon Jackson 71, Louisville 51

Massillon Tuslaw 33, Dover 32

Mayfield 45, Shaker Hts. 41

McConnelsville Morgan 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Mentor 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 53

Mentor Lake Cath. 39, Cornerstone Christian 22

Metamora Evergreen 62, Oregon Stritch 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Minster 53, Celina 36

Morral Ridgedale 45, Marion Elgin 24

Mt. Gilead 26, Galion 18

N. Baltimore 39, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35

N. Can. Hoover 63, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Plymouth 34

Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 28

New Albany 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 28

New Boston Glenwood 52, Manchester 38

Norwalk 55, New London 23

Old Fort 39, Clyde 34

Peninsula Woodridge 64, Akr. Firestone 48

Perry 58, Willoughby S. 25

Port Clinton 63, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, New Lexington 24

Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 50

Richwood N. Union 46, Fredericktown 38

Shelby 70, Ashland 27

Streetsboro 49, Cuyahoga Falls 39

Stryker 33, Pioneer N. Central 28

Sycamore Mohawk 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 31

Tol. Ottawa Hills 47, Rossford 44

Tol. Whitmer 70, Delta 30

Tree of Life 56, Centerburg 35

Trenton Edgewood 59, Trotwood-Madison 46

Van Buren 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 21

Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Ottoville 33

Versailles 47, Ft. Recovery 39

Whitehall-Yearling 59, Cols. Wellington 43

Wickliffe 65, Oberlin 27

Wooster 80, Massillon 37

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/