Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 78, Canfield S. Range 27
Arcanum 66, Ansonia 22
Archbold 44, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Bay Village Bay 40, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, Kenton 47
Bellville Clear Fork 48, Mansfield Madison 21
Bishop Ready 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41
Bloom-Carroll 42, Canal Winchester 35
Bloomdale Elmwood 61, Arcadia 14
Botkins 38, Jackson Center 25
Bradford 38, Newton Local 23
Bryan 62, Defiance Tinora 43
Canfield 45, Beloit W. Branch 23
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Christian 57
Chagrin Falls 53, Mantua Crestwood 44
Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, Hudson 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Wellston 34
Cols. Grandview Hts. 52, Cols. KIPP 20
Columbiana 59, Heartland Christian 30
Cory-Rawson 45, Ada 32
Defiance Ayersville 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 24
Delaware Hayes 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Delphos Jefferson 70, Paulding 60
Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rittman 11
Fairport Harbor Harding 56, Fuchs Mizrachi 16
Ft. Loramie 48, Russia 37
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Garfield Hts. 23
Genoa Area 53, Oak Harbor 33
Granville 59, New Concord John Glenn 38
Grove City 51, Dublin Scioto 31
Harrod Allen E. 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Hicksville 49, Continental 26
Independence 66, Orange 37
Legacy Christian 44, Riverside Stebbins 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Lima Shawnee 52, Columbus Grove 42
Lorain Clearview 49, Elyria Open Door 10
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Barnesville 35
Madison 56, Macedonia Nordonia 39
Massillon Jackson 71, Louisville 51
Massillon Tuslaw 33, Dover 32
Mayfield 45, Shaker Hts. 41
McConnelsville Morgan 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Mentor 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 53
Mentor Lake Cath. 39, Cornerstone Christian 22
Metamora Evergreen 62, Oregon Stritch 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Minster 53, Celina 36
Mt. Gilead 26, Galion 18
N. Baltimore 39, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35
N. Can. Hoover 63, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Plymouth 34
New Albany 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 28
New Boston Glenwood 52, Manchester 38
Norwalk 55, New London 23
Old Fort 39, Clyde 34
Peninsula Woodridge 64, Akr. Firestone 48
Port Clinton 63, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, New Lexington 24
Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 50
Richwood N. Union 46, Fredericktown 38
Shelby 70, Ashland 27
Streetsboro 49, Cuyahoga Falls 39
Stryker 33, Pioneer N. Central 28
Sycamore Mohawk 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 31
Tol. Ottawa Hills 47, Rossford 44
Tol. Whitmer 70, Delta 30
Tree of Life 56, Centerburg 35
Trenton Edgewood 59, Trotwood-Madison 46
Van Buren 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 21
Versailles 47, Ft. Recovery 39
Whitehall-Yearling 59, Cols. Wellington 43
Wickliffe 65, Oberlin 27
Wooster 80, Massillon 37
Worthington Kilbourne 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/