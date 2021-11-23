The book was better. It’s a common phrase used when discussing literature made into television shows or movies.

It’s also the name of the new book club that’s a partnership between the Muskingum County Library System and Ohio University Zanesville. While the club is for those 18 and older, it focuses on books written for young adults. A spokesperson for the library system said there is a large group of adults reading YA fiction.

“I think we saw a lot of this with the Harry Potter series and it kind of continued it really introduced adults to the world of young adult fiction and so now there are quite a few adults who love reading the YA books,” said Sean Fennell the marketing and community relations director.

The book club meets every Wednesday between 4:30-5:30pm at the OUZ library.



“It’s kind of excellent starter book club if you’ve never been to a book club this would be a great place to start you don’t have to have read the entire book immediately to be able to be able to engage in the book club,” explained Fennell.

December’s book is The Crooked Kingdom and in January they’ll discuss My Sister Rosa. To find out more about the book club call any library branch or visit the MCLS website.