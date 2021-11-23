Sponsor a Child This Christmas With the Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The holiday season is the time for love, giving and helping a child who may be less fortunate on Christmas Day.

The Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services is now accepting donations through their yearly Adopt-A-Child Program, which allows community stakeholders and the public to sponsor a child for Christmas.

Last year, there were over 400 children who received Christmas gifts and are hoping for more this year, says Melissa Wood, Human Resources Public Information Officer.

“We’re hoping that all children have a donor. Like I said, currently 350, but we’re expecting 400 children,” Wood stated. “We’re currently making those matches so we’re hoping that we hear from the community that we’re really grateful for and that they continue to partner with us for children.”

Wood talked about how Christmas time can be difficult for families. Especially for the children who are in a substitute care setting.

“One way that I think that really helps is it lets our children know people in the community are here, that they see them and that they care for them,” Wood said.

The Muskingum County Adult and Children Protective Services has their own list of children and has worked with other agencies so the list is not the same. They are also accepting monetary and new toy donations.



To sponsor a child for Christmas, please call at 740-455-6710 and the agency will be able to match you with a child. For information on requirements and qualifications, please also visit the website muskingumkids.org.