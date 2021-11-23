Salvation Army Serves A Pre Thanksgiving Dinner For the Community

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Preparing a thanksgiving for the whole family can be hectic, but worth it in the end.

The Salvation Army is giving those a break by preparing a pre thanksgiving dinner for the community tomorrow evening. Last year the organization delivered the dinners instead of having it in person and gave out about 432 meals, says Cari Shoop, Community Service Coordinator.

“I know that prices went up all around the nation so there’s a lot of people in need for food and a warm meal so we’re hoping maybe everybody can come in for the thanksgiving dinner and just maybe give them a little break.”

Shoop says that this year, they are expecting to serve up to 800 individuals a meal this year.

“This year we’re excited to have the community come back in, sit down and have a good meal with us. (EDIT) I know we’re going to have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuits, just a good thanksgiving meal.

The dinner will be held tomorrow from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army. For information, please visit the website at easternusa.salvationarmy.org.