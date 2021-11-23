Pittsburgh plays Vancouver on 3-game win streak

Vancouver Canucks (6-11-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6-4, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -186, Canucks +153; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Penguins take on Vancouver.

The Penguins are 4-4-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh has scored 53 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with eight.

The Canucks are 3-5-1 on the road. Vancouver is 30th in the Western Conference with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with eight goals, adding seven assists and collecting 15 points. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tucker Poolman leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 16 games this season. J.T. Miller has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.