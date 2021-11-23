No. 24 USC starts fast, cruises past Dixie State 98-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points and No. 24 USC opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game, rolling to a 98-71 victory over Dixie State on Monday night.

Max Agbonkpolo scored a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Mobley added 14 for the Trojans (4-0). Chevez Goodwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Cameron Gooden and Frank Staine scored 17 each for the Trailblazers (1-4), while Hunter Schofield added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dixie State, which moved to Division I last season, was playing USC for the first time.

The Trojans got off to a fast start in their second home game of the season. A pair of 3-pointers from Ethan Anderson and Mobley gave them a 13-3 lead just 2:54 in, and they increased it to 22-5 less than eight minutes in.

Dixie State held its own through the remainder of the first half, with USC taking a 47-36 advantage into halftime. The Trailblazers were within single digits at 53-44 with 17:50 remaining before USC ran away.

The Trojans pushed their advantage beyond 20 for the first time at 73-51 with 11:24 left on a three-point play by Agbonkpolo.

Anderson scored 13 points for USC, which shot 58.8% in the first half and finished at 52.8%.

Dixie State shot just 31.6% from the field and was outrebounded 52-38. The Trailblazers did have 12 offensive rebounds to 11 for the Trojans.

BIG PICTURE

Dixie State: It was a challenging visit to the Los Angeles area for the Trailblazers, who lost two games at Cal State Northridge in the Good Sam Empire Classic before falling to the Trojans. A run of six consecutive home games is up next, with the program’s second season in the WAC set to start Dec. 30.

USC: Ellis, who came to USC after two seasons at Memphis, continues to settle in nicely as a top scoring threat. The AAC’s co-Sixth Man of the Year last season has flourished in a starting role as USC looks to replace the scoring output of offensive standouts Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy.

UP NEXT

Dixie State: Returns home to face Weber State on Saturday.

USC: Opens the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim on Thursday vs. Saint Joseph’s.

