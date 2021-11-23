Life in Prison of Belle Valley Man

The Noble County Sheriff announced that Tyler Thompson of Belle Valley was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Thompson was found guilty on November 10 for aggravated murder, murder and felony murder each with a firearm specification, as well as tampering with evidence in the shooting death of Leah Hines.

Thompson was remanded into custody of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office to serve his sentence.

The sheriff’s office said that just after 1AM on March 21 an individual had discovered Hine had been shot and was unresponsive, she had suffered a single gunshot wound to the back.