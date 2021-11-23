Lawrence carries Middle Tennessee over Rider 60-54

Associated Press27

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 15 points as Middle Tennessee got past Rider 60-54 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Camryn Weston had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (4-1). Donovan Sims added 11 points.

Dimencio Vaughn and Dwight Murray Jr. each had 13 points for the Broncs (2-4). Nehemiah Benson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

