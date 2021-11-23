LaStrap scores 10 to lift IUPUI over Spalding 61-41

Sports
Associated Press23

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bakari LaStrap had 10 points off the bench to carry IUPUI to a 61-41 win over Spalding on Tuesday night.

Azariah Seay had six rebounds for IUPUI (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nathan McClure added seven rebounds.

Troy Amanor had 11 points for the Golden Eagles. Tylan Mann added 11 points. Isaiah Lockard had 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Painter scores 17 to lead Delaware over Fordham 81-71

Associated Press

Saints’ Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

Associated Press

Kennedy scores 21 to lift UMBC past American 98-67

Associated Press