Jones carries Southern Utah over Yale 88-85 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 24 points and John Knight III made three free throws with 0.8 seconds left in overtime as Southern Utah narrowly beat Yale 88-85 on Tuesday.

Maizen Fausett had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Knight had 19 points and six assists for Southern Utah (2-3). Dre Marin added six rebounds.

Fausett made three free throws with 13.4 seconds left in regulation to tie it and force overtime.

Azar Swain had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Isaiah Kelly added 14 points and Eze Dike had 12 points.

