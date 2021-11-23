Holden lifts Towson over Penn 76-61

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. scored 25 points, Cam Holden had 20, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and Towson got past Penn 76-61 on Tuesday.

Holden was 8 of 14 from the floor for Towson (3-2).

Jordan Dingle had 21 points for the Quakers (3-5). Jonah Charles added six rebounds.

