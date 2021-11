MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced that Dresden Road will closed between Skyline Drive and Mel-Kay Way on Wednesday, November 24, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Crews will be performing roadside maintenance.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be permitted through the work zone but should proceed with caution.

Through traffic should use an alternative route.