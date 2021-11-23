DeRozan and the Bulls visit the Rockets

Sports
Associated Press28

Chicago Bulls (12-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 1-5 at home. Houston gives up 111.4 points and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-3 away from home. Chicago is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 97.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Golden State faces Philadelphia, seeks 5th straight victory

Associated Press

Cleveland faces Phoenix on home losing streak

Associated Press

Winnipeg faces Columbus, aims to end road slide

Associated Press