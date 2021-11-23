DeRozan and the Bulls visit the Rockets

Chicago Bulls (12-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 1-5 at home. Houston gives up 111.4 points and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-3 away from home. Chicago is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 97.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.