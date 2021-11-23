Amadi lifts James Madison past Wright State 78-76

Sports
Associated Press40

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Amadi had 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Wright State 78-76 on Tuesday.

Charles Falden capped the scoring with a go-ahead 3-pointer for James Madison with 1:23 left.

Vado Morse had 14 points for James Madison (5-1). Takal Molson added 11 points and Terrence Edwards had 10 points.

Tanner Holden had 25 points for the Raiders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Grant Basile added 19 points and Tim Finke had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

UIC meets Hawaii in Las Vegas Classic

Associated Press

Bama meets Iona in Kissimmee

Associated Press

David scores as Lille beats Salzburg in Champions League

Associated Press