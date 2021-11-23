Updated on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 39°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 22°

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Not as Cold. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and chilly Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 during the early to mid afternoon.

We will continue to see mostly clear skies during the overnight, along with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Thanksgiving Eve across SE Ohio, along with more warmth, as highs top off in the upper 40s to near 50 Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken up Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, as a cold front moves in from the west.

The cold front will bring rain to SE Ohio on Thanksgiving Day, especially late in the morning into the afternoon across the region. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s Thursday.

More cold air will filter back into the region as we end the week behind the front. Highs will drop into the mid 30s on Friday, along with scattered snow shower chances. We will see a drier start to the weekend, but rain/snow shower chances will begin to filter in for the day on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com