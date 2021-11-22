Zanesville Battles Maysville in Home Opener

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick45

It was opening night for the Zanesville Blue Devils girls basketball team as they hosted Maysville. Zanesville would defeat Maysville 43-26. The battle between both head coaches, Bill Crane for Maysville and Jeff Moore for Zanesville featured an ultra low scoring first quarter, as Maysville led 8-7. A low scoring second quarter with plenty of physical defense would ensue, making it a 15-13 halftime lead for the Panthers.

Immediately to begin the second half, the Blue Devils went on a 8-0 run, to take a 22-15 lead which forced a Bill Crane timeout. After the third quarter, Zanesville led 29-23. Strong defense which forced 18 second half Maysville turnovers would allow Zanesville to control time of possession for the remainder of the game. Zanesville (1-0) will host West Muskingum (1-1) at home, Wednesday, November, 24th at 7:30pm.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Blue Devils Basketball Back on AM 1240

Nichole Hannahs

State Semi-Final Locations Announced

Nichole Hannahs

Girls Basketball Scores 11.20.21

Nichole Hannahs