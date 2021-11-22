Zanesville Battles Maysville in Home Opener

It was opening night for the Zanesville Blue Devils girls basketball team as they hosted Maysville. Zanesville would defeat Maysville 43-26. The battle between both head coaches, Bill Crane for Maysville and Jeff Moore for Zanesville featured an ultra low scoring first quarter, as Maysville led 8-7. A low scoring second quarter with plenty of physical defense would ensue, making it a 15-13 halftime lead for the Panthers.

Immediately to begin the second half, the Blue Devils went on a 8-0 run, to take a 22-15 lead which forced a Bill Crane timeout. After the third quarter, Zanesville led 29-23. Strong defense which forced 18 second half Maysville turnovers would allow Zanesville to control time of possession for the remainder of the game. Zanesville (1-0) will host West Muskingum (1-1) at home, Wednesday, November, 24th at 7:30pm.