Warsaw man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a Warsaw man has been formally charged following an investigation involving a minor.

Authorities said Allen D. Barnett has been charged with Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony.

Detectives arrested Barnett on November 19, after the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office SVU (Special Victims Unit) investigated a case involving a minor.

Assisting with this investigation was the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.

More charges are anticipated after the review from the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.