The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press26

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1
2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2
3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6
4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3
5. Duke 5-0 1225 7
6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9
7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5
8. Texas 3-1 1083 8
9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11
10. Alabama 4-0 880 14
10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13
12. Houston 3-0 861 15
13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16
14. Illinois 2-1 624 10
15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22
17. Arizona 5-0 474
18. BYU 4-0 449
19. Auburn 3-0 374 21
20. Michigan 3-2 367 4
21. Seton Hall 3-0 363
22. UConn 4-0 342 23
23. Florida 3-0 294 24
24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25
25. Xavier 4-0 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Chiefs’ resurgent defense has them back on top of AFC West

Associated Press

Gonzaga, UCLA hold down top poll spots ahead of showdown

Associated Press

POLL ALERT: Purdue jumps to No. 3 behind Gonzaga, UCLA in Top 25, then Kansas, Duke; Arizona, Seton Hall, BYU, Xavier in

Associated Press