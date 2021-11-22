The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1 2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2 3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6 4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3 5. Duke 5-0 1225 7 6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9 7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5 8. Texas 3-1 1083 8 9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11 10. Alabama 4-0 880 14 10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13 12. Houston 3-0 861 15 13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16 14. Illinois 2-1 624 10 15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17 16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22 17. Arizona 5-0 474 – 18. BYU 4-0 449 – 19. Auburn 3-0 374 21 20. Michigan 3-2 367 4 21. Seton Hall 3-0 363 – 22. UConn 4-0 342 23 23. Florida 3-0 294 24 24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25 25. Xavier 4-0 102 –

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.