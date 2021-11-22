Tampa Bay hosts Philadelphia after Cirelli’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-4-3, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -139, Flyers +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Tampa Bay after Anthony Cirelli scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-4 shootout victory against the Wild.

The Lightning are 8-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Flyers are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Tampa Bay won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with nine goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 19 points. Alex Killorn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Claude Giroux has 16 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling nine assists for the Flyers. Derick Brassard has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.