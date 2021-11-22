SNAP Suspects in Court

Three suspects arrested in the illegal use of Snap benefits appeared in Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Nicole Sabo of East Fultonham changed her plea to guilty to one count of illegal use of SNAP benefits between $1,000 and $7,000.

Lindsey Taylor-Matthews of Nashport also entered a guilty plea to one count telecommunications fraud, one count tampering with evidence, forgery, Medicaid Eligibility fraud and one count complicity to illegal use of SNAP benefits.

Kristina McNemar was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to illegal use of SNAP benefits and tampering with records.

Judge Kelly Cottrill sentenced McNemar to 3 years community control, 90 days local incarceration, 50 hours of public service, lifetime disqualification from receiving SNAP benefits and she must pay restituition of $12,607.00. If she fails to meet the requirements she could serve up to 18 months in prison.