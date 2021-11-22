SHSU, BU meet in Jacksonville

Boston University (3-2) vs. Sam Houston (2-2)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Sam Houston will take the floor in a postseason game at UNF Arena in Jacksonville. Sam Houston earned a 77-59 win over Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game, while Boston University won 76-58 against Northern Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javante McCoy, Walter Whyte, Sukhmail Mathon, Jonas Harper and Fletcher Tynen have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Terriers points this season.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bearkats. Sam Houston has 34 assists on 73 field goals (46.6 percent) over its past three games while Boston University has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Terriers have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com