Parks District Plans for Future

The Muskingum Valley Parks District has plans for area parks going into this fall and into next year.

The parks district executive director met with Muskingum County Commissioners to talk about plans for the future. They’re currently wrapping up construction at the Westview Community Park and will make some improvements to the John McIntire Outdoor Classroom.



“They’ll be a geology feature that will be going in yet this fall, early winter and then there is also going to be construction of a shade structure over the classroom area,” explained MVPD Executive Director Russell Edginton. “That will help extend the time frame that kids will be able to be using it as a classroom setting.”

Voters passed the parks district levy earlier this month. Failure of the levy would have meant less funds to maintain parks. Now they can look t a brighter future.

“Looking more positively those funds will actually help us secure grants so that we’ll be able to leverage those dollars and we’re in a huge deficit with regards to equipment our truck is about 20 years old, falling apart and we are currently kind of without a tractor so it makes it hard to mow those bike trails and do maintenance,” explained Edginton.

Next year the parks district will discuss developing master plans for a property called Meadow Springs Farm and the AEP property that runs adjacent to Burgin Field in Duncan Falls, which could give canoe access to the Muskingum River.

