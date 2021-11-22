Pack the Patience and Prepare for Holiday Travel

Prepare for 2.2 million Ohioans on the roadways this Thanksgiving holiday season.

It’s a 13 percent increase from last year and the fourth highest travel volume on record. The Thanksgiving holiday travel season officially starts on Wednesday and lasts until Sunday. AAA said that if you plan to travel by car make sure your car is road trip ready by checking the tires, oil, windshield and battery. This Thanksgiving travel season they plan to rescue around 400,000 people.



“With so many people driving and so many people experiencing break downs there are going to be emergency crews on the road assisting motorists so our trucks, law enforcement even roadside workers make sure you are giving them space to work to move over and slow down,” said AAA Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind. “It comes back to that patience. everyone is going to be in a hurry to get to where they’re going and it’s going to be crowded on the roadways.”

For those of you traveling by air expect busy airports. AAA recommends checking your flight status ahead of time and get to the airport with plenty of time to get through checkpoints, 2 hours for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights.

“Pack with you things you’ll need if your flight gets delayed or cancelled. Make sure you have those medications, snacks even change of clothes and know your rights as air traveler if your flight is delayed or cancelled, make sure your on the phone with the travel agent or calling the airline to get rebooked on another flight,” said Schwind.

AAA expects air travel this year to be 80 percent more than last year.

