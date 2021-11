Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Monday, Nov. 22 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga at Central Michigan, 11 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Citadel, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Illinois at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon at Chaminade, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Houston vs. Butler, 4:30 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. Kansas St., 9 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio St. at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Florida at California, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 USC at Dixie St., 11 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, Noon

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 23 South Florida at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Michigan vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.

NFL

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.