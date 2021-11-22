Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 45, Youngs. Boardman 33
Antwerp 35, Edon 20
Batavia 59, New Richmond 35
Beachwood 51, Middlefield Cardinal 28
Beaver Eastern 62, Piketon 55
Blanchester 42, Georgetown 35
Caldwell 54, Newcomerstown 24
Coldwater 44, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Crown City S. Gallia 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 35
Day. Meadowdale 63, Cin. Riverview East 30
Kettering Fairmont 55, Hamilton 13
Lebanon 51, Tol. St. Ursula 37
Leesburg Fairfield 81, RULH 22
Leetonia 55, Sebring McKinley 33
Lisbon Beaver 51, E. Palestine 31
Lodi Cloverleaf 51, Medina Buckeye 35
Lucasville Valley 53, McDermott Scioto NW 29
Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 39
Malvern 60, Lisbon David Anderson 46
Marietta 47, Albany Alexander 31
Martins Ferry 58, Rayland Buckeye 29
Marysville 50, Plain City Jonathan Alder 29
McArthur Vinton County 64, Jackson 44
McDonald 53, Warren Lordstown 5
Medina Highland 43, Twinsburg 34
Mogadore 60, Windham 28
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Dola Hardin Northern 19
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49, Hanoverton United 44
Oak Hill 37, Minford 28
Painesville Riverside 61, Painesville Harvey 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Fairview 29
Salem 50, Warren Howland 47
Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, W. Union 18
Seaman N. Adams 50, Peebles 44
Tol. Bowsher 40, Sandusky 27
W. Carrollton 68, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42
W. Unity Hilltop 43, Liberty Center 39
Warren JFK 58, Southington Chalker 48
Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 37
Williamsburg 42, Bethel-Tate 35
Yellow Springs 48, Cedarville 43
Zanesville 42, Zanesville Maysville 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/