Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 48, Collinsville 34

De La Salle 40, Lincoln Park 21

Gallatin County 66, Lawrenceville 40

Goreville 56, Trico 25

Illinois Lutheran 40, Chicago (Christ the King) 26

Julian 26, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16

Lake Forest Academy 39, Vernon Hills 37

Monticello 56, Charleston 17

Morgan Park Academy 62, St. Francis de Sales 17

Mount Vernon 71, Pinckneyville 38

Oak Forest 56, Peotone 35

Reed-Custer 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

Wauconda 61, Richmond-Burton 25

Brown County Tournament=

Mendon Unity 65, Beardstown 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/