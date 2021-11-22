Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 48, Collinsville 34
De La Salle 40, Lincoln Park 21
Gallatin County 66, Lawrenceville 40
Goreville 56, Trico 25
Illinois Lutheran 40, Chicago (Christ the King) 26
Julian 26, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 16
Lake Forest Academy 39, Vernon Hills 37
Monticello 56, Charleston 17
Morgan Park Academy 62, St. Francis de Sales 17
Mount Vernon 71, Pinckneyville 38
Oak Forest 56, Peotone 35
Reed-Custer 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 32
Wauconda 61, Richmond-Burton 25
Brown County Tournament=
Mendon Unity 65, Beardstown 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
