MM Dance to Perform at Disney

A local dance studio is spreading the holiday cheer in Disney World this Thanksgiving weekend.

MM Dance Studio is putting on a holiday show on November 29. The studio sent in an audition tape of their dancers and were chosen to entertain guests during Disney’s 50th holiday season.

The dancers put the finishing touches on their routine this weekend and have been perfecting the performance for the past month.

Melissa Gross the owner of MM Dance said they love getting the opportunity to perform at cool place and Disney was the top of the list, especially for a holiday show.