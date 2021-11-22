McCray scores 15 to carry Alabama St. over Tuskegee 91-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Christian McCray had 15 points off the bench to lead Alabama State to a 91-65 win over Tuskegee on Monday night.

Kevion Stewart and Juan Reyna had 10 points apiece for Alabama State (2-5). DJ Jackson had nine rebounds.

Gerald Liddell, who led the Hornets in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Devin Booker had 26 points for the Golden Tigers. Deshawn Millington added 11 points. Martez Jones had eight rebounds.

