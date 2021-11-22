Illinois High School Basketball Top 10 Poll

I changed the first line.

SPORTS EDITORS: SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The illinois AP high school basketball polls will be released starting Wednesday December 1, 2021. After that first poll, we’ll get through the holidays and December and look to vote again on Wednesday, Jan. 5. We could shift back to normal Tuesday votes after that (save for the Wednesday after MLK Day — on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in illinois are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a NEW website for voting in the poll: http://preppolls.associatedpress.com/polls/ilpoll/

Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 2 p.m. Central on Monday. The poll will move shortly after closing. How they fared advisories will move on Monday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP to obtain a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact the Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org), 509-599-6102

Catherine Hills chills@ap.org

Spokane Data Center

Spokane, WA 99201

509-599-6102