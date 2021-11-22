Hilliard Woman Pleads Guilty

A Hilliard woman enters a guilty plea in connection to a long term investigation that led to the arrest of eight individuals that involved several state, local and federal agencies.

In Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County Victoria “Vic” Barrientos plead guilty to attempted money laundering. The remaining counts against her will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered Barrientos to 3 years community control to include 100 hours of public service and she must forfeit property a 129 Corwin Avenue, with an alternative prison sentence of 54 months in prison.

Authorities said the investigation began in 2019 when members of the Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit found out about a group of individuals from Columbus who had moved to the Zanesville area with the intention to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl.