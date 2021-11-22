Flames host the Blackhawks following shutout win

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -197, Blackhawks +162; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Flames shut out Boston 4-0. Daniel Vladar earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 27 saves.

The Flames are 0-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-5-0 in conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 17 points, scoring six goals and collecting 11 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.