Festival Entries Begin to Arrive

It’s beginning to feel more like the holidays in Zanesville as decorations are going up all over the downtown.

The inside of the Welcome Center is even taking on a holiday glow as entries for this year’s Festival of Trees auction start to take shape. Monday some were busy setting up their entries while others were already to go. Drop off times for the entries is staggered this year in order to allow everyone to safely set up.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the local businesses and the creativity of the local business people,” said Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber President Dana Matz.

Each entry comes with an incentive that could include gift cards, gift certificates or tickets to ball games. Since the event is virtual if you want to see this year’s entries you can do so starting next week on both the chamber’s website or here at the WHIZ website.

“After everything is all set up we’ll have a company come in and will do a virtual tour, so once their done filming all of the entries you’ll be able with your finger or with your mouse walk around the auction room and see all the entries so it will just like being here, but from the comfort of your computer,” explained Matz.

The live auction takes place on December 3 from 9am to 6pm and can be heard on AM 1240. They have close to 175 entries this year.

