Chicago takes on Indiana, looks for 4th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (7-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Indiana trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulls are 2-0 against Central Division opponents. Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Indiana has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 26.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 15.0 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

