Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday.

Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.

Cleveland signed him in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.

