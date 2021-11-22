Bethlehem Walk This Weekend

The Chandlersville United Methodist Church began preparations for their annual Bethlehem Walk over the weekend.

The priority was setting up the scenes and staging the area to transport spectators to the streets of Bethlehem.

The walk takes visitors on the trip Mary and Joseph took as they traveled right before the birth of Jesus.

Families are encouraged to come out and since it is an outdoor event patrons are advised to dress for the weather.

The Bethlehem Walk takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 26-29th from 6 to 9pm and takes place at the Chandlersville Community Building, 8775 Chandlersville Road.