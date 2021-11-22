Auction held to help Kids

The Christmas for Kids Auction took place at the Colony Square Mall.

The auction was held to raise money so the organization can purchase Christmas gifts for kids of all ages, especially those too old to be served by traditional Christmas charity giveaways or social programs.

They auctioned off autographed Cleveland Brown’s memorabilia, Pittsburgh Steelers posters, Michael Kors bags and anything and everything under the sun.

The items were auctioned off in the form of a silent auction. Winners were announced later in the evening.

Kids First plans to have an optional dinner around December 11 where they will present the families with their children’s Christmas gifts.

The Kids First Corporation has a Facebook page where you can get in touch and learn more about the organization.