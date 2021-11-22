Updated on Friday, November 20th 2021 at 6:50 PM EST
Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 45°. Showers are expected.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 40°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 49°.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 48°. Showers are possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 42°.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 37°.
DISCUSSION:
A low pressure disturbance will work our way through the area Sunday which will bring about a high chance of showers during the day Sunday.
Mid-week things begin to moderate until a second cold front sweeps through bringing only moderate rate chances and cooling us back to below seasonable temperatures.
We’ve got a relatively quiet week ahead weather-wise
