5 in van killed in tractor-trailer crash in Ohio

NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a van left five people dead and two hospitalized in Ohio Monday, authorities said.

According to the highway patrol, the crash occured on Route 44 iwhen the truck hit the van, which had six passengers. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

No names have been released.

The section of highway was closed during the investigation.